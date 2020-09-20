Nearly 70% Of Americans Want Nothing To Do With Trump’s Coronavirus Vaccine

Advertisements

69% of Americans in a new poll said that they had no confidence in Trump to confirm a safe coronavirus vaccine.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll found:

Fewer than 1 in 10 (9%) Americans have a great deal of confidence in Trump to confirm vaccine effectiveness with another 18% reporting only a “good amount” of confidence in the poll conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos’ Knowledge Panel. In contrast, 69% don’t have confidence in the president vouching for a vaccine, including 16% saying “not so much” and 53% saying “none at all.”

…..

The poll also finds fewer Americans say they are “likely” to get a “safe and effective coronavirus vaccine,” compared to results from May. There was a 10-point drop (74% to 64%) in Americans who said they were either very or somewhat likely to get the vaccine — a decrease driven nearly entirely by a decline among Republicans.

The lack of trust and confidence in Trump translates to the vast majority of Americans wanting nothing to do with any coronavirus vaccine that he is associated with.

The implications in this poll for public health are gigantic.

If Trump wins a second term in office, fewer people will get vaccinated, thus keeping the pandemic going strong.

One of the vital tasks of a potential Biden administration will be to restore faith and confidence in the presidency. Donald Trump has less than zero credibility with most Americans which means that the only way to get rid of the pandemic will be to vote Trump out of office.

A vote for Trump is a vote for more years of coronavirus.

