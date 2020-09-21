New Poll Shows Biden With a Significant Lead Among Catholic Voters

Advertisements

Donald Trump will tell you time and time again that he is the best president ever for religious voters. The stance certainly worked for him during the 2016 election. Evangelical Christian voters helped propel him to victory in the Midwest.

4 years of Trump’s leadership though has deeply hurt him with religious voters. His support amongst Evangelicals remains strong. A recent study by the Pew Research group showed that 8 in 10 Evangelicals still plan on voting for him.

The president, however, is hurting among Catholic voters. Back in 2016, he won the Catholic vote over Hillary Clinton by a margin of 52-44.

Biden has turned this lead in his favor. A survey released today by EWTN News/RealClear Opinion has the Democrat leading Trump by 12 points, 53%-41%.

Real Clear Politics Carl Cannon said of the findings, “The most observant Roman Catholics still tend to support Donald Trump and the Republican Party, as do large majorities of white evangelical Protestants – and are among the most highly motivated voters.”

Cannon continued, “But the question for the GOP is whether there are enough of these voters to make up the difference.”

Biden is a devout Catholic who regularly attends services each week. While Donald Trump claims to be Presbyterian, who spends most weekends on the golf course rather than in the church.

Trump will hope that the opportunity to seat a new Supreme Court justice will help him to reel in some of these voters. Whether or not that works out for him remains to be seen.