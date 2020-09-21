Trump’s Slams on RGB’s Granddaughter Will Repel Suburban Women Says Nicolle Wallace

Advertisements

During the 2018 midterms, the Democrats had a wave election, picking up 40 more House seats than Republicans. They won many of these seats because suburban women voted for them in record numbers.

On Friday, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s granddaughter said her grandmother’s dying wish was to be replaced by a president other than Trump. On Monday, the president said that he doubts the story is true. During her show today, Nicolle Wallace said those comments could help to further repel suburban women.

The MSNBC host began, “Barbara Bush, John McCain, George H.W. Bush. He always acts like the kind of person that wouldn’t get invited to the funerals of the aforementioned American treasures who have died during this presidency. And he was at it again. I mean, just couldn’t resist the temptation to attack the granddaughter of Justice Ginsburg and say that’s a lie — like everyone lies like he does. He’s a pathological liar, so it just rolled off the tongue.”

Wallace continued, “Any woman that has a job in some way or another stands on her shoulders,” said Wallace. “And that he had to dismiss and treat with disdain the story from her granddaughter, I think, is just repelling the very voters he seems to tweet toward every day: suburban women.”

Former Republican Party chair Michael Steele also weighed in, “He doesn’t understand even in a moment as solemn and as quiet as this, he’s got to bring a loud ugly noise into the room. And at some point, America has to say I’ve got a headache and it’s you.”