Ainsley Earhardt: Democrats Think “It’s Okay to Attack If You’re Christian”

Fox News personality Ainsley Earhardt criticized Democrats during this morning’s appearance on “Fox and Friends,” saying that they are “already attacking” Amy Coney Barrett, who is on the shortlist of President Donald’s picks to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, for her faith.

Democrats “are already attacking her for her Catholic faith. My question is to them, ‘What if it were a Democrat, a woman who’s a Democrat from a different faith’?” she said. “Why is it okay to attack if you’re a Christian but they would never attack another faith?”

Ainsley Earhardt claims Democrats are "already attacking" Amy Coney Barrett for her faith, because Democrats think it's "OK to attack if you're a Christian, but they would never attack another faith." pic.twitter.com/Pa6BS7PXR8 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 22, 2020

Barrett is the frontrunner to replace Ginsburg and has received Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s endorsement, according to those close to him. She was one of President Trump’s finalists for the Supreme Court in 2018, the year he nominated Brett Kavanaugh. She has earned praise among conservatives for being a reliable conservative jurist on matters related to abortion, immigration, and the Second Amendment.

Barrett belongs to “The People of Praise,” a conservative sect that believes women should be subservient toward their husbands. It has been rumored that it served as the inspiration for The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood’s award-winning novel about a dystopian theocratic society where women are forced to bear children for the elite.