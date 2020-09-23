Eric Trump Ordered To Meet With New York AG In Fraud Investigation

Advertisements

The President’s son, Eric Trump, has been ordered by a judge to meet with the New York Attorney General who is investigating Trump fraud.

The Washington Post reported:

The ruling was handed down by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron after nearly two hours of arguments in a lawsuit brought by state investigators conducting the civil investigation. The president’s company is managed by his two sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

“This court finds that application unpersuasive,” Engoron said, referring to Eric Trump’s stated need to put off an interview until mid-November. The judge added that he felt Eric Trump’s attorney had cited no legal authority to support the bid for a delay.

The state of New York is investigating Trump’s business for potentially misleading bank lenders and tax authorities about the value of their assets. The state investigation is separate from the criminal investigation being conducted by Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance into bank and tax fraud.

Trump has been trying to run for reelection on a campaign of “law and order,” as he and his family are stalling and dodging numerous investigations into their business practices and finances.

Eric Trump is going to have to speak to the attorney general, and if his dad loses the election, his problems may only be beginning.

