The Trump Family Were Just About The Only People At The Debate Not Wearing Masks

Advertisements

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) attended the first presidential debate and he said that the Trump family and their enablers were the only attendees who were not wearing masks.

Rep. Ryan said on MSNBC:

All the Biden people and anyone who wasn’t the Trump family, we all had masks on and then right before the family walked in, and not one of them had a mask on, and later Melania walked in, she didn’t have a mask on. It’s a moment where you roll your eyes. We hope the president is okay, it’s like the rules don’t apply to these people. They don’t pay their taxes. They don’t wear a mask. There’s nobody being held accountable and it’s just so irresponsible.

Advertisements

This was being hosted by the Cleveland clinic. Like, we weren’t at some bar or somewhere, we were being hosted by Case Western Reserve and the Cleveland Clinic. They walked in without any mask. . A level of arrogance you rarely see.

Video:

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) says the Trump family were the only people at the debate not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/YNbD9SWblA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 2, 2020

Rep. Ryan missed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Rep. Jim Jordan who were also not wearing masks:

The Trump crew showed up with masks but took them off as soon as they sat down.

Rep. Ryan’s general point was correct. The only people at the debate who were not wearing masks were at the debate to support Trump. The Trump COVID outbreak makes it clear that one of the main reasons why the nation can’t get the coronavirus under control is that Trump and his supporters arrogantly feel entitled to breaking the rules and jeopardizing the public health.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook