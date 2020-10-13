Former WH Doctor Ronny Jackson Tries to Aid Trump by Questioning Biden’s Mental Health

Advertisements

Dr. Ronny Jackson spent quite a long time as the Physician to the President. He began his tenure in the White House in 2013, serving under then President Barack Obama. When Donald Trump was elected, Dr. Jackson stayed on board serving under Trump until 2018.

Jackson first became known the the general public after he gave Donald Trump an incredibly glowing health review in 2018. The doctor claimed that the morbidly obese Trump had incredible genes and had a wonderfully healthy heart (it has been disclosed that Trump takes medication for high blood pressure.)

The former White House physician has now ended his medical career to begin a political one. He is now running for congress in Texas’ 13th District. Jackson is the overwhelming favorite to defeat Democrat Gus Trujillo for the North Texas seat.

And he is more than willing to use his medical background to help Donald Trump. Dr. Jackson made the comments during a Tuesday phone call organized for the Trump campaign.

The doctor said of Joe Biden:

“As a citizen of this country, I watch Joe Biden on the campaign trail and I am concerned that he does not — am convinced that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability to serve as our commander in chief and head of state. I really think that he needs some type of cognitive testing before he takes over the reigns as our commander in chief, if that is in the cards.” https://twitter.com/anniekarni/status/1316058276090523658

When he was later asked about the comments, Jackson said that he wasn’t trying to make a diagnosis. He told reporters, “I am not making a medical assessment. I actually don’t even practice medicine at this point. I am not doing that.”