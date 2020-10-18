The Hunter Biden Emails Story Has Totally Fallen Apart

Advertisements

Writers at The New York Post refused to allow their bylines to be used on the alleged Hunter Biden emails story because they doubted the sourcing and credibility of the materials.

Via The New York Times:

The New York Post’s front-page article about Hunter Biden on Wednesday was written mostly by a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it, two Post employees said.

Many Post staff members questioned whether the paper had done enough to verify the authenticity of the hard drive’s contents, said five people with knowledge of the tabloid’s inner workings. Staff members also had concerns about the reliability of its sources and its timing, the people said.

As deadline approached, editors pressed staff members to add their bylines to the story — and at least one aside from Mr. Golding refused, two Post journalists said. A Post spokeswoman had no comment on how the article was written or edited.

Rudy Giuliani, who is a target of a Russian influence operation, was one of the sources for this hard drive, and Steve Bannon, who is under federal indictment, was the other.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has done a hard pivot after the emails flopped and is now claiming that Hunter Biden engaged in criminal activity and is demanding an FBI investigation.

The reality is that the supposed Hunter Biden emails have not been authenticated by anyone, and appear to be part of a Russian disinformation operation that planned on leaked faked Biden emails in the weeks before the 2020 election.

Twitter and Facebook shut the Post story down on their platforms for good reason. The episode looks like an effort by the Russians to interfere in the election to help Donald Trump. The plot failed because media and social media companies did not take the bait, and now the scheme has collapsed, as the connections between Trump’s inner circle, Russians, and the Republican Party have never been made more clear.