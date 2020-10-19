Facebook Suspends The Account Of Rudy Giuliani’s Russian Agent

Advertisements

Facebook has suspended the Ukrainian politician’s account, working with Rudy Giuliani that the US government labeled a Russian agent.

NBC News reported:

Facebook has suspended the account of the Ukrainian politician Andrii Derkach, who has been accused by the U.S. government of being a Russian agent and trying to meddle in the presidential election.

“We removed this account and this Page for violating our policy against the use of our platform by people engaged in election-focused influence operations,” Facebook said in a statement Monday.

Derkach, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, has been working with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to try to gather derogatory information about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The news of the Derkach account suspension came shortly after Trump bragged on a campaign phone call and information he turned over to The Wall Street Journal about a new Joe Biden scandal.

Giuliani has been the target of a Russian influence operation going back to 2019. The Russians’ gameplan has always been to use Giuliani to help Russia interfere in the presidential election by injecting false information about the Bidens into the Republican Party and mainstream media.

So far, Facebook and Twitter have taken action against the spread of Russian disinformation, including the blocking of Derkach’s account.

Giuliani and Trump are Putin’s stooges, but the social media giants don’t want anything to do with Russia’s effort to interfere in the 2020 election.

