Trump Confesses To Felony Bribery At Arizona Rally

Trump virtually bragged in Arizona that he is selling presidential favors in exchange for contributions to his campaign.

"I call the head of Exxon. I'll use a company. 'How, how are you doing, how's energy coming? When are doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits, huh?' But I call the head of Exxon, I say, 'you know, I'd love you to send me $25m for the campaign'" – Trump #QuidProQuo pic.twitter.com/Tr1ccpyMzw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

Trump said, “I call the head of Exxon. I don’t know. I’ll use a company. Hi, how, how are you doing, how’s energy coming? When are doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits, huh? Ok, But I call the head of Exxon, I say, ‘you know, I’d love you to send me $25m for the campaign'” Absolutely, sir, why didn’t you ask? Would you like some more?”

Trump admitted that he is selling presidential favors in exchange for campaign contributions. Trump was talking about a form of quid pro quo bribery. In Trump’s example, he was saying that he would give Exxon the permits that they wanted if they donated $25 million to his reelection campaign.

Donald Trump was describing felony bribery, and one of the biggest reasons why he needs to be voted out of office is that he sees nothing wrong with using the presidency for personal gain.

Trump is confessing to crimes, and if he loses the election, the only question that will remain is which crimes will he be prosecuted for?

