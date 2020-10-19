WATCH: CNN’s Berman Says Trump is Committing Political Suicide

Advertisements

Donald Trump has entered the very end stages of his 2020 campaign. And the numbers don’t look good. It is incredibly important for the Republican to reach outside to voters who are outside of his base.

Instead, Trump has leaned into his base, desperate for adoration. He has been making comments that are likely to hurt his standing with women and independent voters. According to CNN’s John Berman, it is as if the president is committing “political suicide.”

The CNN host was particularly focused on Trump’s relentless attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci. On Monday afternoon, the president tweeted, “Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons. Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing. Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball!”

Berman responded to Trump’s COVID denial, “You have a pandemic where thousands and thousands of Americans have died and cases are rising. And the president’s image is, instead of fighting that reality, enforce it when he’s speaking at large rallies with unmasked people, when he’s staging these super-spreader events, and when he’s attacking governors who are trying to battle the pandemic.”

The CNN host concluded, “We call it a strategy, other people have referred to it as political suicide. I’m not sure it is a strategy — maybe closer to political suicide.”

Watch a clip of Berman’s comments below, courtesy of CNN: