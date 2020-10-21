Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency is going quite well. He is running well ahead of Hillary Clinton in most states and has an average lead over Donald Trump of around 10 percentage points.
On Wednesday afternoon, Biden unleashed his secret weapon, former President Barack Obama. Obama held a drive-in rally in Philadelphia aimed at reaching out to black male voters.
During the event, the 44th President made reference to the recent revelation that Donald Trump has a secret Chinese bank account. And that the account has been used to pay a much higher rate of taxes in China than he does in the United States.
Obama told the crowd:
“We know that he (Trump) continues to do business in China because he has a secret Chinese bank account. How is that possible? How is that possible? Listen, can you imagine if I had had a secret Chinese bank account? When I was running for reelection? You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry.”
The former president continued, “It is not a great idea to have a president who owes a bunch of money to people overseas. That’s not a good idea. I mean, of the taxes Donald Trump pays, he may be sending more to foreign governments than he pays in the United States. His first year in the White House, he only paid $750 in federal income tax. Listen, my first job was at a Baskin Robbins when I was 15 years old. I think I may have paid more in taxes that year.”