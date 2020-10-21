Advertisements

Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency is going quite well. He is running well ahead of Hillary Clinton in most states and has an average lead over Donald Trump of around 10 percentage points.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden unleashed his secret weapon, former President Barack Obama. Obama held a drive-in rally in Philadelphia aimed at reaching out to black male voters.

During the event, the 44th President made reference to the recent revelation that Donald Trump has a secret Chinese bank account. And that the account has been used to pay a much higher rate of taxes in China than he does in the United States.

Advertisements

Obama told the crowd: