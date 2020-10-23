Netanyahu Humiliates Trump On Call In Front Of The World

Advertisements

Trump tried to get Netanyahu to say that Biden couldn’t make a deal during a call, but Netanyahu humiliated Trump with a diplomatic answer.

Video:

Trump tried to get Netanyahu to praise him on a call about Israel and Sudan normalizing relations as his face literally drops as Netanyahu humiliates him with a diplomatic answer. pic.twitter.com/ypjrjYUh3y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 23, 2020

Advertisements

Trump asked Netanyahu if Biden could make the deal between Israel and Sudan normalizing relations, “Do you think sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi, do you think he would have made this deal somehow? I don’t think so.”

Netanyahu answered, “Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America. We appreciate it with you. Appreciate what you’ve done. This will be in the history books.”

Trump was smiling and leaning in as he asked Netanyahu the setup question, and his face dropped when the Israeli leader didn’t specifically single out Trump for praise, and tell him that he was the only person who could make this happen.

This is the new political reality for Trump. His buddy Bibi had to hedge his bets because there is a good possibility that he’ll soon be talking to Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump asked a wildly inappropriate question as he was trying to use the White House to boost his reelection campaign, but all he got for his trouble was humiliation and a strong signal that voters are about to push him out of the door.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook