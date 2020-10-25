Joe Biden Washes Away Trump’s Crazy Like A Political Palate Cleanser On 60 Minutes

Advertisements

Compared to Trump ranting conspiracies and walking out of interviews, Joe Biden’s thoughtful and calm interview was a 60 Minutes palate cleanser.

Biden made it clear that he is not underestimating Trump:

Joe Biden isn't underestimating Trump, and he is fighting for every single vote. Biden knows who and what he is up against. pic.twitter.com/IIu0tgdcrp — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2020

Advertisements

One of the most compelling comparisons between the two candidate interviews was Trump falsely claiming that his campaign was spied on by Obama in comparison to Biden talking about Trump and Rudy Giuliani using Russian disinformation to smear his family.

Video of Biden talking about the Russian misinformation that Trump and his lawyer are spreading:

Joe Biden calls out the Giuliani, Trump, Russia Axis of Disinformation, and looks America in the eye and asks, "What is he running on?" pic.twitter.com/CVoNch1Bcx — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2020

Biden said about the smear campaign, “From what I’ve read and know the intelligence community warned the president that Giuliani was being fed disinformation from the Russians. And we also know that Putin is trying very hard to spread disinformation about Joe Biden. And so when you put the combination of Russia, Giuliani, the president, together, it’s just what it is. It’s a smear campaign because he has nothing he wants to talk about. What is he running on? What is he running on?”

Joe Biden has been masterful at keeping the spotlight on Donald Trump and always making sure that the election is a referendum on Trump.

After Donald Trump’s outburst of crazy, it was both reassuring and soothing to see the normal, competent, and professional Joe Biden show Americans that if they cast their ballots, better things are just a few months away.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook