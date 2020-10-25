Mark Meadows Crashes And Burns And Creates An Amazing Campaign Ad For Joe Biden

Advertisements

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows admitted that Trump isn’t trying to control the pandemic during an interview on CNN.

Video:

Mark Meadows implodes on #CNNSOTU and admits that Trump has given up on controlling the pandemic. This is going to make one heck of a Joe Biden campaign ad in the week before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/YNzcdNvTxb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 25, 2020

Meadows said, “Here is what we have to do. We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines therapeutics and other –”

Jake Tapper asked, “Why not get control of the pandemic?”

Meadows answered, “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”

Tapper followed up, “Why not make efforts to contain it?”

Meadows replied, “We are making efforts to contain it.”

Tapper said, “By running all over the country and not wearing a mask is what vice president is doing.”

Meadows’s comments are going to be a great ad for the Biden campaign and Biden supporting groups in the week before the election.

Trump and his administration have given up on containing and controlling the pandemic. They are telling the American people that we all have to live with illness and death until the pandemic goes away, which is not true.

Other countries around the world have gotten their coronavirus outbreaks under control.

The Trump administration is choosing not to take steps to save lives, and get America back to normal.

Meadows made the choice easy for voters. Do they want four more years of coronavirus? If not, vote for Joe Biden.

