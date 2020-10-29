Wisconsin Republican Party Claims Hackers Stole $2.3 Million from Account Used to Re-Elect Trump

Advertisements

According to The Associated Press, the Wisconsin Republican Party claims hackers stole $2.3 million from an account whose funds were being used in President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. The

Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt says Republicans noticed suspicious activity and contacted the FBI on October 22. The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, though Hitt says the bureau is investigating the matter. The hack was discovered after someone noticed a new invoice that no one had previously generated and likely began as a phishing attempt.

Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman said data does not appear to have been stolen. He noted that the account “currently contains about $1.1 million, but that number fluctuates daily because of quick moving resources late in the campaign.”

As the AP notes:

‘Hitt said the stolen money would have been used in the final days of the campaign to make snap spending decisions based on the state of the race. He said the hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid to send out direct mail for Trump’s reelection efforts and to provide pro-Trump material such as hats that could be handed out to supporters. Invoices and other documents were altered so when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors.”

Early voting is underway in Wisconsin. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballots received after Election Day can be disqualified. Democrats have responded by pushing their supporters to vote early.

More as this story develops.