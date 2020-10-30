Joe Biden And Kamala Harris To Barnstorm PA As Trump Races Around Trying To Stop The Bleeding

Advertisements

Trump will be rushing from state to state that he won in 2016 but is losing in 2020, on election eve as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will barnstorm Pennsylvania.

Here is Trump’s frantic schedule for Monday:

Trump schedule Fri: Waterford Township, MI Green Bay, WI Rochester, MN Sat Bucks County, PA Reading, PA Butler, PA Sun Washington, MI Dubuque, IA Hickory, NC Rome, GA Miami, FL Mon Fayetteville, NC Scranton, PA Traverse City, MI Kenosha, WI Grand Rapids, MI — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 30, 2020

Advertisements

Meanwhile, the entire Biden campaign will be focused on Pennsylvania:

On Monday, November 2, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, and Doug Emhoff will barnstorm Pennsylvania and fan out across all four corners of the state.

Vice President Biden, Dr. Biden, Senator Harris, and Mr. Emhoff will hold events in the Keystone State to get out the vote while also discussing how to bring Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation.

A comparison of the two schedules makes it clear which candidate is winning.

Trump is frantically running around trying to make up lost ground in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Iowa.

The Biden campaign is correcting one of the massive strategic errors that the Clinton campaign made in 2016. The Clinton campaign focused only on Philadelphia at the close of the race. Biden will be focusing on turning out Democrats in the entire state.

There is enough hidden Democratic vote in the red counties of Pennsylvania that if energized is capable of making the state blue again. Biden doesn’t need to win these Trump counties. He only has to improve on Hillary Clinton’s numbers.

Joe Biden has numerous paths to the White House, while Trump is hemorrhaging support and rushing around the country trying to stop the bleeding as time is running out on his presidency.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook