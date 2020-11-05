Republicans Are Turning On Each Other As Donald Trump Jr. Attacks The GOP

Advertisements

The public finger-pointing has begun as Donald Trump Jr. is accusing Republicans who want to run for president in 2024 of not doing enough to help his dad.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted:

The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. had been making a lot of trips to Iowa along with other2024 Republican hopefuls fueling speculation that he was positioning himself for a future White House run. His dad is already considering running for president again in 2024.

Donald Trump Sr. is already fighting with Fox News over their election coverage and their call of Arizona for Joe Biden.

The era of Trump is coming to an end, and if you look closely, you can see in Donald Trump’s tweet blame and bitterness. The Trump family has sucked the Republican Party dry, and now they are going to blame the party for Trump’s defeat.

The GOP is getting ready to break up with Trump, but Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t seem to have a clue about what’s coming.

