Donald Trump Fires DHS Official For Saying That This Was the “Most Secure Election in American History”

Advertisements

Donald Trump can’t handle the reality that he lost the 2020 election. Now that most of the votes have been counted and Trump trails by more than 5 million votes, he needs to engage in conspiracy theorizing and outright lying.

Much to his chagrin, the president doesn’t have the backing of every official that works under him. Last week, DHS official Chris Krebs made Trump look foolish when he outlined how secure the 2020 election was.

Krebs, headed up the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Last week, the agency released a statement that read, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Advertisements

The DHS official later said that he expected to be fired. And on Tuesday night, Trump dropped the hammer. The president tweeted:

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.” https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1328852354049957888

The tweets from Trump were flagged by Twitter for being disputed election fraud claims. This is a still developing story.