The Adults Are Back In Charge As Joe Biden Adds Experienced Leaders To Cabinet

Joe Biden chose experienced crisis leaders to fill key posts in foreign policy and national security in his administration.

The Biden campaign announced in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Today, President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his foreign policy and national security team including Antony Blinken, Secretary of State; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security; Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; and John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

These experienced, crisis-tested leaders will start working immediately to rebuild our institutions, renew and reimagine American leadership to keep Americans safe at home and abroad, and address the defining challenges of our time — from infectious disease, to terrorism, nuclear proliferation, cyber threats, and climate change.

President-elect Joe Biden said, “We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy. I need a team ready on Day One to help me reclaim America’s seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values. This is the crux of that team. These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative. Their accomplishments in diplomacy are unmatched, but they also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the profound challenges of this new moment with old thinking and unchanged habits — or without diversity of background and perspective. It’s why I’ve selected them.”

Joe Biden is stressing experience and competence. Trump promised to hire the best people and filled his administration with incompetent loyalists and lackeys. Joe Biden is building an executive branch that can hit the ground running and clean up the mess left behind by Donald Trump.

The adults are back in charge, and the American people are about to be reminded of what it’s like to have a competent government working for them.

