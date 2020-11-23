Michigan Certifies Joe Biden’s Win And Sinks Donald Trump

235 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

The Michigan Board of Canvassers voted 3-0-1 to certify that Joe Biden won the state and sink Donald Trump.

Trump is watching his presidency vanish in slow motion:

⬇️ Looks like the Michigan board of state canvassers has the votes to certify the results of the 2020 election https://t.co/xzcvATvhxS — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 23, 2020

Republican #MichiganBoardofCanvassers member Norm Shinkle said that he will support certification, but has asked Michigan Legislature to conduct an in-depth review of all election processes and procedures. — Ben Solis (@bensolis1) November 23, 2020

Advertisements

The denial games like those being played by GSA Administrator Emily Murphy need to stop right now. Even the Republicans on the Michigan canvassing board are going to vote to certify the election in the state for Joe Biden.

This is not Florida in 2000. The election really wasn’t that close. Republicans have no reason to enable Trump and continue with the charade that the result is in doubt, or that there are results left to be contested.

Donald Trump lost at the ballot box. He has lost in court, and now he is losing his fight to stop the certification of Biden’s victory.

It is time for Republicans to get out of fantasyland, and kick Donald Trump to the curb because his presidency is over.