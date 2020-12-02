Trump And Jared Kushner Got $3.65 Million PPP Loans Intended For Small Businesses

Advertisements

A new analysis found that Donald Trump and Jared Kushner got millions of dollars in PPP loans that were supposed to go to small businesses.

NBC News analyzed the data and found:

Over 25 PPP loans worth more than $3.65 million were given to businesses with addresses at Trump and Kushner real estate properties, paying rent to those owners. Fifteen of the properties self-reported that they only kept one job, zero jobs, or did not report a number at all.

The loans to Trump and Kushner properties included a $2,164,543 loan to the Triomphe Restaurant Corp., at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City. The company reported the money didn’t go to keeping any jobs. It later closed.

News organizations had to sue to get the data, and what they found was that the President and his son-in-law took money that they should have never had access to. Trump and Kushner were engaged in the ultimate conflict of interest.

Trump was so gung-ho about the PPP program because he was going to get millions of dollars. One of the things that will not be missed by any civic-minded American is rampant corruption and graft and against the American people that was carried out by Donald Trump and his family.

The president was on the verge of tears during a taped speech released on Wednesday because he knows that his days of bilking the taxpayers are coming to an end.

