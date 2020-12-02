Tucker Carlson Says Fauci Should Never Work in Public Policy Again

Advertisements

The last time a pandemic hit the United States was during the 1918 Spanish Flu. And with pandemics only hitting the country every one hundred years or so, it can be difficult for the government to figure out the best way to handle it.

One thing is for certain, though, few could have handled it worse than Donald Trump. The Conservative cable news programs, however, cannot directly attack Trump for his utter failure to combat the virus. Instead they’ve made Dr. Anthony Fauci public enemy number one.

During the nightly broadcasts of Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, the renowned immunologist has been called incompetent. Fauci has been blamed for steering Trump in the wrong direction.

And during his Wednesday night broadcast, Tucker Carlson called for Dr. Fauci to never work in public policy ever again.

The Fox host told his audience:

“Two days before that classified Senate briefing that only 14 senators showed up for, Dr. Tony Fauci went on television to reassure Americans they could relax. Calm down, America, you can trust the Chinese government. If the Chinese are telling us that this virus jumped from a pangolin in a wet market and no one even knew it existed until New Year’s Eve and we’re doing our very best to contain it, then that’s what happened.”

Carlson continued, “‘They’re really transparent now,’ said Dr. Anthony Fauci. Now, in a well-functioning country, a line like that would make certain that you’d never work in public policy again.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News: