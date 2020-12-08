China Targeted Eric Swalwell, But Unlike Republicans, He Put America First

1.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

China targeted Rep. Eric Swalwell for an operation, but unlike Republicans, he cooperated with the investigation and put America first.

Back in 2014, a Chinese spy named Fang Fang or Christine Fang targeted up and coming California politicians like Rep. Eric Swalwell in an operation.

The difference between Swalwell and Trump’s compromised Republican Party was what the Democrat did after he was told about the spy.

Axios reported, “Amid a widening counterintelligence probe, federal investigators became so alarmed by Fang’s behavior and activities that around 2015 they alerted Swalwell to their concerns — giving him what is known as a defensive briefing. Swalwell immediately cut off all ties to Fang, according to a current U.S. intelligence official, and he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.”

Rep. Swalwell’s office said in a statement:

A statement from Swalwell's office: "Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person—whom he met more than 8 years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly 6 years—to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story." — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

Trump and his minions are trying to make something out of this story, but in the process, they are highlighting the difference between one political party that is trying to protect America (Democrats) while the other has been compromised by hostile foreign powers and attacks anyone who tries to defend the nation or points out that they are sleeping with the enemy (Republicans),

Rep. Swalwell did exactly what any American who is targeted by a hostile foreign power is supposed to do. He broke off ties with the spy and provided information to the FBI.

Swalwell didn’t try to get the FBI Director fired, or attack the investigators. He was the anti-Trump GOP.

Foreign threats are always targeting people in power. The difference between Swalwell and Trump is that Eric Swalwell showed that he is a patriot, not a selfish traitor.

