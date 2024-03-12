Democrats Turned The Hur Hearing Into A Nightmare For Republicans

House Judiciary Committee Democrats have turned Jim Jordan’s Robert Hur hearing into a platform to expose Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a former prosecutor, questioned why Hur made his comments about Biden’s memory in the report:

Former prosecutor Adam Schiff to Robert Hur, “You cannot tell me you’re so naive as to think your words who would not have created a political firestorm, you understood that didn’t you, when you wrote those words? When you decided to include those words.” pic.twitter.com/D61TSibqu2 â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 12, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Rep. Eric Swalwell D-CA) asked Hur if he would accept an appointment from Donald Trump if Trump returned to the White House:

Rep. Eric Swalwell: I want to first see if you will pledge to not accept an appointment from Donald Trump. If he is elected again as president. Robert Hur: Congressman, I don’t I’m not here to testify about what will happen in the future. pic.twitter.com/umaFCTdHlY â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 12, 2024

Then Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) came along and turned the hearing on its ear by asking a series of yes or no questions to Hur:

Lieu asked Hur, ” Did you find that President Biden directed his lawyer to lie to the FBI? We identified no such evidence. Did you find that President Biden directed his lawyer to destroy classified documents?”

Hur, “No.”

Lieu continued, ” Did you find that President Biden directed his personal assistant to move boxes of documents to hide them from the FBI?”

Hur, “No.”

Lieu asked, “Did you find that President Biden directed his personal assistant to delete security camera footage after the FBI asked for that footage?”

Hur, “No”

Lieu asked, “Did you find that President Biden showed a classified map related to an ongoing military operation to a campaign aide who did not have clearance?”

Hur answered, “No.”

Lieu continued, “Did you find that President Biden engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct justice?”

Hur, “No.”

Ted Lieu’s final question was, “Did you find that President Biden engaged in a scheme to conceal classified documents?”

Hur, “No”

Lieu continued, “Each of the activities I just laid out described what Donald Trump did in his woeful mishandling of classified information and his criminal efforts to deceive the FBI. In contrast, President Biden handed over documents without delay and complied fully with investigators.”

The real purpose of this hearing was to lay the groundwork for an attempt to impeach President Biden over his handling of classified documents, but Republicans have shown that they have nothing to hang their hats on. The hearing has been all over the place on the GOP side, while Democrats have used this national platform to show that Trump committed crimes, is in cognitive decline, and is unfit for office.

Jim Jordan and James Comer gave Democrats a national platform to argue why Trump should never be returned to the White House, and it has been a disaster for the former president and his party.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.