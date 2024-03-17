Adam Schiff Turns Up The Heat On SCOTUS Over Trump Immunity

Rep. and Senate candidate Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the Supreme Court will further discredit itself if it does not act quickly on Trump’s immunity claim.

Schiff was asked about the delay in Trump’s criminal cases on CNN’s State Of The Union, and he said:

There is a chance that he could evade justice by delaying justice.

This is a tried-and-true tactic of Trump throughout his career.And I hope that the courts are aware of exactly what he’s doing and his incentive in trying to prolong this, and I hope they won’t go along with that strategy.

In New York, I hope that they will look at the facts in terms of what caused the late release of this discovery. If it was driven by the Trump defense team not requesting it earlier, they should not postpone the trial any further.

My greatest concern, though, Dana is over the January 6 case. That is the most serious a set of allegations against the president. It is the case brought by the Justice Department. The Supreme Court moved with great speed when it came to ruling that Trump could appear on the ballot.The question is, will it also move with great speed in rejecting this bogus immunity claim?

If it doesn’t, it’s making a deliberate decision essentially to push the trial past the election. And I think that would be a terrible decision, both for the interest of justice. It would be a terrible decision in depriving American voters of the information they would learn during the course of that trial, but it would also just further discredit this partisan and reactionary court.

Video:

Adam Schiff warns that the Supreme Court will further discredit itself if they foot drag on Trump’s bogus immunity claim. pic.twitter.com/5DEtsIO7xd â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 17, 2024

Rep. Schiff was correct. If the Supreme Court delays their ruling on Trump’s claim of immunity that has been shot down by every previous court, it will prove the dire need for Supreme Court reform, because the court is completely corrupted and unable to function as the Constitution intended.

There is no doubt that the court will rule against Trump, but they can’t do his dirty work by engaging in needless delay.

