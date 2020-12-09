With Majority Dwindling, Steney Hoyer Wants Biden to Stop Nominating House Dems For Cabinet Spots

Advertisements

There were many Democrats in the House of Representatives that helped propel Joe Biden to victory. And it is tradition for some of these congresspeople to be rewarded with prominent cabinet seats.

Cedric Richmond (D-LA) was important surrogate and adviser for the Biden campaign. The president-elect has now tapped him to be the director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Marcia Fudge (D-OH) was also asked to become a part of Biden’s administration. She was nominated to act the head of Housing and Urban Development.

Advertisements

Despite Biden’s victory, this was a rough election season for Democrats. With the nominations of Fudge and Richmond, the Democrats only hold a 2 seat majority in the House.

Steney Hoyer, the House Democratic leader would prefer Biden look elsewhere for future cabinet members. He told reporters, “I’m certainly concerned by the slimming of the majority. I’ve indicated to the administration very early on that I wanted to be very careful in terms of the members that they appointed from the Congress given the closeness of the, of our majority.”

The Maryland congressman continued, “We’re going to be a very unified caucus as we were this past Congress. In many of our bills, as you probably know, we passed unanimously without any losing any Democratic votes. And, in others, we [lost] just a few. But I think members will be focused on how close the majority is now or in the future.”

Help, however, will soon be on the way. Richmond and Fudge both serve in blue districts and Democrats are very likely to be picked there during the next election.