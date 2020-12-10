Posted on by Jason Easley

Meet The 106 House Republican Traitors Who Betrayed America For Trump

Advertisements

106 House Republicans have thrown democracy out the window and filed a brief supporting the Supreme Court overturning the election.

The conclusion of the brief:

Advertisements

Here are the names of all 106 traitors to democracy:

Republicans clearly now think that they can bully the Supreme Court into overturning an election. Much of the support that Trump and Texas are getting for this lawsuit is nothing but a show to appeal to Trump voters, but as Pennsylvania wrote in their response to the Supreme Court, the lawsuit itself is a seditious act.

Read each one of those 106 House names, and understand that not since the Civil War has America faced a more grave domestic threat than the autocrats who are lining up to destroy democracy for Trump.