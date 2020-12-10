Meet The 106 House Republican Traitors Who Betrayed America For Trump

Advertisements

106 House Republicans have thrown democracy out the window and filed a brief supporting the Supreme Court overturning the election.

The conclusion of the brief:

Now 106 members of Congress filed a brief in favor of Texas' request to throw out the results of the presidential election in 4 states that didn't vote for Trump, partly because it's important the government operate "based on the consent of the governed." https://t.co/263YsQXlaV pic.twitter.com/BrxyT2chbS — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 10, 2020

Here are the names of all 106 traitors to democracy:

Republicans clearly now think that they can bully the Supreme Court into overturning an election. Much of the support that Trump and Texas are getting for this lawsuit is nothing but a show to appeal to Trump voters, but as Pennsylvania wrote in their response to the Supreme Court, the lawsuit itself is a seditious act.

Read each one of those 106 House names, and understand that not since the Civil War has America faced a more grave domestic threat than the autocrats who are lining up to destroy democracy for Trump.