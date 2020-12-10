Pennsylvania Accuses Texas And Trump Of Sedition In SCOTUS Response

Advertisements

Pennsylvania accused Texas of engaging in a seditious act with their lawsuit to the Supreme Court to overturn the election.

Pennsylvania wrote in their response:

The cascading series of compounding defects in Texas’s filings is only underscored by the surreal alternate reality that those filings attempt to construct. That alternate reality includes an absurd statistical analysis positing that the probability of President-Elect Biden winning the election was “one in a quadrillion.”

Texas’s effort to get this Court to pick the next President has no basis in law or fact. the court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated.

Texas, Trump, and 16 other red states are trying to use the Supreme Court to overturn the will of the voters in a legitimate election, which is sedition.

It is vital that Trump and Texas not only lose this case but that the challenge is smacked down in clear and unambiguous terms. There can be no door left open to future challenges of this type. Trump and the Republicans are abusing the judicial system to overturn an election that Joe Biden won by flipping five states that Trump carried in 2016 and more than 7 million popular votes.

The Texas lawsuit is going nowhere. The Electoral College votes on Monday to certify Joe Biden’s victory, but it is the undemocratic principles behind the lawsuit that pose the biggest long-term threat to democracy, and those ideas are what the Supreme Court must shoot down in no uncertain terms.

