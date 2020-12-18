Jared Kushner And Trump Basically Stole $617 Million Of Trump Campaign Funds

Advertisements

There is an answer to how Trump managed to blow $1 billion in campaign funds. Jared Kushner created a shell company and paid the Trump family $617 million.

Business Insider reported:



President Donald Trump’s most powerful advisor, Jared Kushner, approved the creation of a campaign shell company that secretly paid the president’s family members and spent almost half of the campaign’s $1.26 billion war chest, a person familiar with the operation told Insider.

…..

The shell company — incorporated as American Made Media Consultants Corp. and American Made Media Consultants LLC — allowed Trump’s campaign to skirt federally mandated disclosures. The tactic could attract scrutiny from federal election regulators.

The Trump family appears to have violated campaign finance laws by creating a shell company, and then paying themselves funds that were not disclosed and odds are properly documented. The problem could much deeper than campaign finance violations.

There is the possibility of potential money laundering and conspiracy charges if investigators find that the Trump family wasn’t just trying to skirt campaign finance laws, but were engaging in even more serious criminal activity.

Trump was so confident that he would beat Joe Biden that he spent half of the money that his campaign raised paying himself and his family. If Trump and Kushner thought that what they were doing was above board, they would not have created a shell company to hide their activities.

Donald Trump will stay in politics, because bilking his followers and the taxpayers is his main source of revenue.

The Trump campaign was a con, and all of those red hat wearing believers who donating money were lining Trump’s pockets.

