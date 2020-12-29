David Perdue Desperately Flip Flops And Now Supports $2,000 Stimulus Checks

2.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Advertisements

Republican Georgia Sens. Perdue and Loeffler have changed their positions and now support $2,000 stimulus checks for every American.

Perdue changed his position and falsely blamed Democrats for the lack of bigger checks:

Sen. David Perdue, who called stimulus checks socialism, flip-flopped and now supports the $2,000 stimulus checks and blamed Democrats for them not being passed sooner, which is absurdly false. pic.twitter.com/4cGgou6dUk — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 29, 2020

Advertisements

Perdue’s claims that Democrats have been blocking more stimulus are laughable to anyone who has been paying attention. Democrats have been trying to get more stimulus to the American people since the House passed HEROES Act in May, but they have been blocked by McConnell and his Republican Senate majority for more than seven months.

Georgia’s other Republican Senator who is in a runoff, Kelly Loeffler, now also supports the $2,000 checks:

Sign of the politics: Perdue and Loeffler *both* for Trump's $2,000 checks. https://t.co/Jc4ECDq7CV — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 29, 2020

Loeffler and Perdue are desperate to hang on to their seats so they are trying to fool Georgia voters into believing that they support increased stimulus when the opposite is true. Perdue and Loeffler have spent their campaigns comparing stimulus checks to socialism.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the Democratic effort to move up the timing of the consideration of the bill, but the bill itself has not yet been blocked.

The only way for every American to get the aid that they need will be for Loeffler and Perdue to both lose their Senate runoff elections.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook