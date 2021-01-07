Pelosi Tells Pence To Invoke The 25th Amendment Or Trump Will Be Impeached

Advertisements

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment or Trump will be impeached.

Pelosi tells Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, or Congress will move forward with impeachment. pic.twitter.com/2RrVB66C0P — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 7, 2021

Speaker Pelosi said, “I joined the Senate Democratic Leader calling on the Vice President to remove this president by invoking the 25th Amendment. If the Vice President and cabinet do not act the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus, and the American people, by the way. Justice will be done to those who carried out these acts which was sedition and cowardice. To those whose purpose was to deter our responsibility, you have failed you do not divert the congress, our constitutional purpose to validate the overwhelming election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States.”

The House Judiciary Committee has already begun drafting new articles of impeachment. The choice for Mike Pence is clear. He can invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from power, or he can stick with Trump and watch the soon to be ex-president be impeached for a second time.

The country is not going to stand by and leave a madman in power for 13 more days.

