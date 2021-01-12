Not a Fluke: MSNBC and CNN Are Still Crushing Fox in The Ratings Post Insurrection

Advertisements

About the time George W. Bush became President, the Fox News network became the dominant force in cable news. Rupert Murdoch’s

operation made stars out of anchors such as Megyn Kelly, Bill O’Reilly, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

And throughout all of Donald Trump’s term, the network continued its ratings dominance. But cracks have been starting to show the last few months. At the urging of Trump, Conservative viewers have been tuning into OAN and Newsmax.

And the floodgates seemed to have opened during the Trump insurrection last week. Since that moment, more viewers have been tuning into CNN and MSNBC and the trend doesn’t seem to be changing.

CNN and MSNBC both defeated Fox in the ratings Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week. This was the first time that has happened in 20 years.

On Monday, CNN and MSNBC scored again. Mediate’s Marisa Sarnoff reports:

“CNN had the most total day viewers, averaging 2.61 million, and 716,000 in the demo. MSNBC averaged 2.38 million total viewers, with 419,000 in the demo, and Fox News placed third with 1.68 million total viewers and 311,000 in the demo (25-54). In prime time,Rachel Maddow powered MSNBC to win the most total viewers, 3.49 million. The network drew 652,000 in the demo. CNN had 3.36 million prime time viewers, but significantly more demo viewers – 1.04 million.”

Not only did Fox lose during prime-time, they also lost in the morning. Morning Joe was the top rated show on Monday morning, followed by CNN’s New Day. Donald Trump’s favorite show, Fox and Friends, brought up the rear.