120 Republican Former Officials Back Trump’s Immediate Removal

Advertisements

120 Republican former officials are backing President Donald Trump’s immediate removal from office after he incited an insurrection against Congress. The group is comprised of veterans from the Donald Trump, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Gerald Ford administrations.

The statement from Defending Democracy Together (DDT) comes ahead of today’s impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

“As Republicans, former Republicans, and former officials of Republican administrations, we believe that President Trump remaining in office is a threat to the United States. He must be removed from office immediately,” the statement reads.

Advertisements

The signatories include:

Defending Democracy Together is a nonprofit organization created by longtime Republicans, many of whom have worked for Republican administrations or written for conservative publications, who have expressed a commitment to the United States’s democratic experiment.

To that end, the condemnation of President Trump is unsurprising considering the now undeniable threat he poses to the republic at large.

The House convened to initiate impeachment proceedings earlier this morning. Votes are being tallied.

Representative Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told reporters that the House will immediately send impeachment articles to the Senate. Outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is onboard with impeachment proceedings, according to recent reports.