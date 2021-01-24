Marco Rubio Doesn’t Want Trump Tried Because It Will Make His Supporters Mad

Advertisements

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) weakly claimed that Trump shouldn’t be tried because it will rile up his supporters and cause problems.

Video:

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) calls the second Trump impeachment trial stupid and says that it is a bad idea because it will rile up Trump’s domestic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/O5lb8gtAy1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 24, 2021

Rubio said on Fox News Sunday:



I think the trial is stupid. I think it’s counterproductive. We already have a flaming fire in this country and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on the fire. Second, I look back at the time, for example, Richard Nixon who clearly committed crimes and wrongdoing and in hindsight, we would all agree that the president’s pardon was important to move forward and history held Richard Nixon quite accountable for what he did as a result. In terms of the rules, the president is entitled to due process.

He’s entitled to have a defense. He’s entitled to present testimony and evidence if necessary and the house doesn’t have much of a record of witnesses and so forth because they frankly rammed it through very quickly. So I think obviously fairness is important no matter who it is we are talking about but I just want to repeat. I think this is going to be really bad for the country. It’s going to take us, not just keep us from focusing on really important things but also just going to stir it up even more and make it harder to get things done moving forward.

Sen. Rubio’s answer to a domestic terrorist attack on the US Capitol is to not do anything that would make the domestic terrorists angry. The Republican Party has gone from standing up to terrorists to be run by them.

The way to make sure that a domestic terror attack on the nation’s Capitol doesn’t happen again is to hold the man who incited the insurrection accountable.

Marco Rubio’s cowardly response shows that Republicans continue to live in fear of Trump and his supporters. Sen. Rubio would prefer to ignore a domestic terror attack so that Trump supporters don’t get mad.

Sen. Rubio continues to live down to his reputation as a profile in cowardice.

