Biden Signs Executive Order That Will End DOJ’s Use Of Private Prisons

As part of actions on racial equality, President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that will end the DOJ’s use of private prisons.

Video of President Biden:

President Biden signs an executive order that will end the DOJ's use of private prisons. pic.twitter.com/SMgyQ39P1P — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 26, 2021

Biden said, “Today I’m also issuing an executive order and that will ultimately end the justice department’s use of private prisons and an industry that houses detainees and federal prisons. The executive order directs the attorney general to decline to renew contracts with privately operated criminal facilities, a step we started to take in the end of the Obama administration and was reversed under the previous administration. This is a first step to stop corporations from profiting off of incarceration that is less humane and less safe as the study shows. It is just the beginning of my administration’s plan to address systemic problems in our criminal justice system.”

The Biden executive order is a big first step because it deals with the inhumane treatment of Americans in for-profit prisons. Private prisons are a black eye on America. They feature poor treatment of inmates, unsafe conditions, and low paid guards.

Trump thought criminal justice reform was a photo-op with Kim Kardashian.

Joe Biden is changing American policy in substantive ways that the majority of Americans have spent years yearning for.

