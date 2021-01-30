Smoking Gun Texts Show Trump Campaign Planned Rally That Incited Capitol Attack

The Trump campaign helped to plan the rally that incited the attack on the Capitol that left five people dead.

ProPublica got the texts that link the Trump campaign to the rally that incited the attack:

“Get the budget and vendors breakdown to me and Justin,” Caroline Wren wrote to Cindy Chafian, a self-described “constitutional conservative,” in a Dec. 28 text message obtained by ProPublica.

Wren was no ordinary event planner. She served as a deputy to Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, at Trump Victory, a joint presidential fundraising committee during the 2020 campaign. The Justin mentioned in her text was Justin Caporale, a former top aide to first lady Melania Trump, whose production company helped put on the event at the Ellipse.

Text messages and an event-planning memo obtained by ProPublica, along with an interview with Chafian, indicate that Wren, a Washington insider with a low public profile, show the extensive role Wren played in managing operations for the event. The records show that Wren oversaw logistics, budgeting, funding and messaging for the Jan. 6 rally that featured President Donald Trump.

As Republicans continue to try to sweep the attack on the Capitol under the rug, and distance Trump from any responsibility for what happened, evidence continues to surface that Trump was involved with every element of the rally that led to the attack on the Capitol.

The White House was in contact with insurrectionists before the rally, and the Trump campaign organized the event that brought the insurrectionists to the Capitol. If this were any other American, they would have been indicted on criminal charges for an attack against the United States of America.

The clear intention of the rally was to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was willing to use any means necessary to hold on to power, and those methods included inciting violence.

The White House was in communication with the insurrectionists, the Trump campaign set up the rally, and Trump spoke at the rally and urged the insurrectionists to march on the Capitol.

The evidence is growing that Trump tried to overthrow the government and destroy democracy to stay in the White House.

