Lindsey Graham Throws A Fit After Biden Rolls Back Trump’s Inhumane Immigration Policies

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threw a tantrum on Tuesday after President Joe Biden rolled back a series of Donald Trump’s cruel immigration policies with the stroke of a pen.

Sen. Graham whined on Twitter, “In a matter of weeks, President Joe Biden has rolled back a substantial part of the gains it took years for the Trump Administration to achieve in the fight to stop illegal immigration.”

Graham also cried over Biden scrapping Trump’s medieval vanity wall – the one Mexico never paid for – and warned that more caravans will flood the border as a result.

“The refusal to continue building the border wall and changing Trump asylum policies requiring migrants to wait in Mexico for their court date are formulas for disaster and will create massive future runs on the border,” the South Carolina Republican said.

He added, “The caravans will start to flow again, and America will be under siege once again by new waves of migrants responding to the Biden Administration’s weak policies on immigration.”

Sen. Graham’s Twitter tantrum came after Biden signed three executive orders to roll back Trump’s cruel immigration policies, which will forever be a stain on America.

One of the executive orders directs the newly confirmed DHS secretary to head up a task force aimed at uniting the hundreds of families that are still separated as a result of Trump’s policy.

As The New York Times reported, the other two orders “will authorize a review of Mr. Trump’s immigration policies that limited asylum, stopped funding to foreign countries, made it more difficult to get green cards or be naturalized, and slowed down legal immigration into the United States.”

Joe Biden on Tuesday took a big step toward undoing Donald Trump’s cruel immigration agenda. Lindsey Graham may not like it, but it’s what more than 81 million Americans voted for last November.

