WATCH as Nicolle Wallace Pokes Holes in Trump Impeachment Defense

Donald Trump will soon face an impeachment trial in the senate. Finding lawyers willing to defend him has been an issue. The 45th president is now on his second legal team after the first quit because he wouldn’t follow their strategy.

And the arguments to defend Trump aren’t great. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace spent a Tuesday segment on her show picking them apart.

The host began, “Here’s what appears to be the very best they could come up with: ‘It is denied that the phrase ‘if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore’ had anything to do with the action at the Capitol. As it was clearly about the need to fight for election security.’ What? That’s not how the insurrectionists took Trump’s words at all.”

Wallace then continued:

“And this complicates the defense lawyer’s case too,” Wallace said. So, we all know now that Donald Trump went home and watched the insurrection unfold on live TV for hours and hours and hours. Didn’t even take calls. And he never rushed to Twitter to clarify, ‘whoa, whoa, wait, my supporters misunderstood me.’ He never addressed the American people as president until much, much later. Until much of the damage was already done hours after the Capitol was breached and even then, he told the insurrectionists he ‘loved them.'”