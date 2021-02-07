Sen. Ron Johnson Melts Down And Blames Nancy Pelosi For Capitol Attack

220 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) went on Fox News billion-dollar lawsuit co-defendant Maria Bartiromo’s show to blame Speaker Pelosi for the Capitol attack.

Video:

Ron Johnson absurdly floats that Nancy Pelosi is somehow responsible for a MAGA mob descending on the Capitol for a deadly insurrection pic.twitter.com/hUi6SydEe1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 7, 2021

Sen. Johnson said, “What’s this impeachment all about? We now know that 45 Republican Senators believe it’s unconstitutional. Is this another diversion operation? Is this meant to deflect potentially away from what the Speaker knew and when she knew it? I don’t know, but I’m suspicious.”

Ron Johnson is the same Senator who spent more than a year using his position as a Senate committee chairman to launder Russian propaganda through the Senate.

Johnson is still trying to defend Donald Trump with lies and disinformation. The Republican Party is the party of conspiracy theories. Sen. Johnson wants to find anyone else to blame for the riot that led to the attack on the Capitol that killed five people and attempted to overthrow the US government because if Pelosi can be blamed for the riot, he will face not criticism for voting to acquit Trump.

Speaker Pelosi was a target of the rioters. Thanks to Donald Trump, her life was placed in jeopardy.

Fox News needs to get control over its hosts because the conspiracy theories are running wild, and the eventual lawsuits will put the network out of business if they continue to allow themselves to be used as a platform for baseless conspiracy theories.

