Even His Own Impeachment Lawyer Is Arguing That Trump Could Be Charged With A Crime

Trump’s impeachment lawyer Bruce Castor is arguing that impeachment is unconstitutional, and if Trump broke the law, he should be charged with a crime.

Castor said, “If my colleagues on this side of the chamber actually think that president trump committed a criminal offense, and let’s understand, a high crime is a felony. A misdemeanor is a misdemeanor. The words haven’t changed that much over time. After he’s out of office, you go and arrest him. So there is no opportunity where the President Of The United States can run wild in January at the end of his term and go away scot-free. The department of justice does know what to do with such people. So far I haven’t seen any activity in that direction. Not only that, the people who stormed this building and breached it, were not accused of conspiring with the president.”

Video:

Trump lawyer Bruce Castor argues that if Trump committed a crime he should be charged with a felony, not impeached. When your best legal defense is that Trump hasn't been charged with a crime yet, things aren't going well. pic.twitter.com/EyMJi6YRqU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 9, 2021

The notion that Trump conspired with the insurrectionists is under investigation, which is why Castor used the qualifier “so far” about Trump being charged with a crime.

Donald Trump could end up being criminally charged. The best legal defense that Trump’s lawyers could up with is that the former president has not been charged with a crime yet.

Last Updated on Tue, Feb 9th, 2021 by Jason Easley