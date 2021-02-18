Biden Sent Texas 60 Generators And Republicans Still Haven’t Delivered Them

The 60 generators and fuel that the Biden administration had FEMA send to Texas are still sitting at the airport in the state and awaiting delivery instructions from Republicans.

This is the situation in Texas:

NEW: The 60 generators FEMA sent to Texas are, as of this morning, sitting in a staging area in Ft. Worth waiting for delivery instructions. 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel also standing by. FEMA officials are waiting for instructions from Texas officials about were to send it — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) February 18, 2021

Earlier the President’s Twitter account tweeted that generators and supplies had been sent to Texas:

Jill and I are keeping Texas, Oklahoma, and other impacted states in our prayers. I’ve declared states of emergency, authorized FEMA to provide generators and supplies, and am ready to fulfill additional requests. Please heed the instructions of local officials and stay safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 18, 2021

The federal government is trying to help, but Republicans in Texas continue to harm their own people.

One can’t be sure whether the needed supplies are not being delivered through neglect or incompetence, but the key takeaway is that millions of Texans need help.

President Biden has sent help, but Republicans in Texas are standing in the way.

