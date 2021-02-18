Posted on by Jason Easley

Biden Sent Texas 60 Generators And Republicans Still Haven’t Delivered Them

The 60 generators and fuel that the Biden administration had FEMA send to Texas are still sitting at the airport in the state and awaiting delivery instructions from Republicans.

This is the situation in Texas:

Earlier the President’s Twitter account tweeted that generators and supplies had been sent to Texas:

The federal government is trying to help, but Republicans in Texas continue to harm their own people.

One can’t be sure whether the needed supplies are not being delivered through neglect or incompetence, but the key takeaway is that millions of Texans need help.

President Biden has sent help, but Republicans in Texas are standing in the way.

