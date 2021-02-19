Biden Takes Charge In Texas And Connects More Than 20 Mayors And County Leaders With FEMA

As Republicans continue to fail in Texas, President Biden is talking with dozens of mayors and county leaders and connecting them to FEMA to get aid.

According to the White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA:



Throughout the week, the White House has been in touch with Mayors and County Officials throughout Texas to understand the dire situation on the ground and ensure they were connected to FEMA for any immediate needs, including water and to other resources within the Federal Government.

– Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston

– Mayor Ron Nirenburg, San Antonio

– Mayor Jeff Williams, Arlington

– Mayor Jim Darling, McAllen

– Mayor Steve Adler, Austin

– Mayor Richard Molina, Edinburg

– Mayor Chris Boswell, Harlingen

– Mayor David Suarez, Weslaco

– Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, Pharr

– Mayor Mario Garza, San Juan

– Mayor Oscar Montoya, Mercedes

– Mayor Diana Martinez, Alamo

– Mayor Rick Morales, Donna

– Mayor Salvador Vela, Alton

– Mayor Gilbert Gonzales, Raymondville

– Mayor Craig Brown, Galveston

– Mayor Mendez, Brownsville

– Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County

– Judge Clay Jenkins, Dallas County

– Judge Eddie Treviño, Cameron County

– Judge Richard Cortez, Hidalgo County

– Judge Andy Brown, Travis County

Republicans hold Texas up as the model of conservative governance in America, and what the nation has witnessed during the state’s winter storm crisis is the complete and deadly failure of conservative principles in Texas.

Texas Republicans have failed their own people.

President Biden is stepping in and doing what those Republicans won’t do or are incapable of doing.

Republicans can’t even get FEMA generators delivered to hospitals, so President Biden is cutting out the incompetent middle man and working with local governments to deliver help.

