Biden White House Bluntly Blames Trump For Increasing Violence Against Asian-Americans

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blamed rhetoric used by the Trump administration for the increasing violence and threats against Asian-Americans.

Video:

Jen Psaki pulls no punches and blames the Trump administration's rhetoric for increasing violence and threats against Asian-Americans. pic.twitter.com/LwiJysO90X — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 17, 2021

Psaki said at the White House Daily Briefing, “I think there is no question that some of the damaging rhetoric that we saw during the prior administration, calling covid the Wuhan virus or other things that lead to perceptions of the Asian American community that are inaccurate, unfair, have raised threatening — have elevated threats against Asian Americans. We are seeing that around the country. That is why even before the events of last night, he felt it was important to raise this issue, elevate it during his first runtime address on why he signed the executive order earlier in his presidency. He will continue to look for ways to elevate and talk about this issue moving forward.”

Cultural behavior is modeled by the president. A lesson hopefully learned from the Trump years is that presidents have an enormous influence on cultural behavior, so picking a president who possesses decency and respect for the platform of the presidency is vital.

Trump tried to use racism to avoid responsibility for the pandemic, and his racism toward Asian-Americans has resulted in threats and violence.

The Biden administration is cleaning up Trump’s racism by laying blame where it belongs and hold those responsible accountable, so that hopefully in the future voters expect better, and will settle for nothing less than decency.

