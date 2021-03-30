Marjorie Taylor Greene Humiliates Herself By Claiming A Vaccine Passport Is Biden Satanism

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the idea of a vaccine passport Joe Biden’s “mark of the beast” and claimed it’s corporate communism.

Video:

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that a vaccine passport is "Biden's Mark of the Beast" and that any company the requires one is engaging in "corporate communism." pic.twitter.com/XtTvqw83tU — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 30, 2021

Rep. Greene said, “They want you to have something called a COVID passport, and this would mandate your ability to travel. Your ability to be able to go to events. Your ability to buy and sell, and I asked the question earlier today, is this something like Biden’s Mark Of The Beast? Because that is really disturbing.”

Greene went on to call a vaccine passport fascism or communism because she doesn’t know the difference between the two.

A vaccine passport doesn’t mandate anything. It will provide people with vaccine verification so that they will face fewer restrictions when they travel, go out to dinner, or attend events. No sports team has mandated that fans must be vaccinated or they can’t attend.

Vaccine passports aren’t satanism. They are a common-sense way to keep people safe, and they also provide an incentive for people to be vaccinated. Getting the vaccine means fewer restrictions and a faster return to normal.

How dare that evil spawn of Satan, Joe Biden, try to keep Americans safe and make their lives better?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the Republican Party, and they are still fighting to kill as many Americans as they can through ignorance, fear, and disinformation.

