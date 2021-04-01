Fox’s Campos-Duffy: Michelle Obama Is on a Mission To Make the Military Less Masculine

Since Joe Biden has been in office, Fox News has looked to drag him at any opportunity. Biden is off to a good start, though. Americans are getting vaccinated at a much quicker rate than expected. And the stimulus package the President passed was supported by a large majority of the country.

So the Conservative network has mostly resorted to talking about the US/Mexican border and Joe Biden’s dogs. With such little controversy, Fox turned back the clock on Thursday to blast one of their all-time favorite targets: The Obama’s.

Rachel Campos-Duffy targeted Michelle Obama this time around, claiming that she;s on a mission to make the military less masculine.

The host began, “The last vestige of the pro-American meritocracy still standing was the U.S. military. From the progressive perspective, the military was too masculine, had way too many Republicans, and a dangerous knack of turning minorities into patriotic, self-reliant conservatives. This could not stand.”

Campos-Duffy continued:

“Michelle Obama’s decision to make military spouses her top initiative as First Lady was the first clue that they had their sights set on the U.S. Armed Forces. By Obama’s second term, a stealth takeover of top brass — top military brass was underway. Officers who were aligned were promoted. A general who obeyed and advanced the woke progressive agenda could expect a lucrative afterlife on corporate boards, already populated by the Obama-Clinton world.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Fox News:

Rachel Campos-Duffy claims Michelle Obama is on a mission to make the US military less masculine. pic.twitter.com/XXWK9dMRmO — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) April 2, 2021