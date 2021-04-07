Thug Republicans Threaten Donors If They Don’t Let Them Empty Their Bank Accounts

Republicans are threatening to label their own donors defectors if they try to stop automatic recurring donations.

Here is what happens if a donor tries to uncheck the recurring donations box:

This is the NRCC's homepage prechecked donation box right now. Unchecking makes supporters a "DEFECTOR" https://t.co/xADoxrsbCj pic.twitter.com/tOcm4F75Pj — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 7, 2021

The National Republican Campaign Committee is threatening to label their own donors defectors if they do not consent to allow the GOP to empty their bank account with recurring donations that they may not want to make or be able to afford.

The Republican Party has been remolded into Trump’s image, which means that the party is one giant grift and con. The Republican website message also implies that any donor who won’t commit to being shaken down as a person who is betraying the party.

One of the big reasons to pass the For The People Act is to bring a campaign finance system under control that is increasingly lawless and dangerous to the US democratic electoral process.

