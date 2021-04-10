Republicans Accused Of Election Rigging Conspiracy As Congress Demands DOJ Probe

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

11 House Democratic African American Congresswomen are calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate a Republican conspiracy to rig elections.

Video of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ):

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman urges the DOJ to investigate the Republican conspiracy behind the Republican voter suppression laws pic.twitter.com/qxB5Wf1ER0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 10, 2021

Rep. Watson Coleman said on MSNBC:

It reminded me of all of the suppression and oppression that African-Americans in particular have experienced in trying to cast their votes. It reminded me of the civil rights movement when people lost their lives just trying to get the right to vote and so this established in my mind a pattern, a pattern that was used — that is going to be used to disenfranchise us, to try to be selective about who gets to vote and how easy it gets for some people to vote and how difficult it will be for others to vote.

And so I wanted to make sure that we were addressing this, especially black women since everyone says we were so significant in the outcome of the election and the outcome of organizations and things of that nature, I wanted to make sure that we were on the record early, that we see this as a problem, that we see this as a coordinated effort and that we want the Justice Department to look at it also to determine whether or not any of these laws or any of this sort of coordination represents some form of conspiracy, whether or not there is a civil issue here or a criminal issue here.

Eleven African-American Congresswomen sent a letter to Attorney General Garland urging him to investigate the coordinated Republican voter suppression campaign. The member of Congress want the DOJ to investigate any effort to intimidate, suppress, or limit Black voters.

The fight to protect voting rights is just beginning and Democrats aren’t going to sit back and allow the rights that so many have fought, bled, and died for to be taken away because Republicans are mad that Donald Trump lost.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook