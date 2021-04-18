Lauren Boebert Humiliates Her While Trying To Compare Marxism And Ponzi Schemes

It is always dangerous when Trumpers learn a new word as when Rep. Lauren Boebert tried to compare Marxism to a Ponzi scheme.

Boebert tweeted:

Marxism is the greatest ponzi scheme ever devised. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 17, 2021

Rep. Boebert showed in a one-sentence tweet that she doesn’t know the meaning of Marxism or a Ponzi scheme. One suspects that Boebert thinks socialism and Marxism are the same. They aren’t. Secondly, Boebert doesn’t know what a Ponzi scheme is. A Ponzi scheme is not a redistribution of wealth, which would be socialism, not Marxism.

Ponzi schemes thrive on capitalism and the idea of some sort of market inefficiency that can lead to big returns on investments. A Ponzi scheme is a form of financial fraud.

Not only does Boebert’s comparison not work, but it the equivalent of gibberish.

It is difficult to believe that the person who published this tweet has an actual of making policy for the American people.

Boebert also voted against bone marrow for cancer patients because she likely believes that the national bone marrow registry is either Marxist or Ponzi scheme. Her tweet would be funny if her ignorance were not so potentially deadly to the American people.

