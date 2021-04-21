Tucker Carlson Is Scrambling As He Is About To Be Hit With A Big Scandal

After he made a reference to Jeff Bezos doing opposition research on him, Tucker Carlson has been exposed as a member of the homophobic Dan White Society.

Carlson said on his Tuesday Fox News show, “A quick piece of news from the world of big tech. We spent the day hearing from old college classmates and people we had been in touch with for 30 years. It was nice, but there was an occasion for it. Jeff Bezos had one of his minions pull our dusty college yearbook and to see if we can do anything naughty at the age of 19, that sounds like fun. Let us know if you hear any more good stories. Before he drops any more of us billions on opposition research, he should that it should not affect any election outcome.”

Calling Carlson’s program a news show is false advertising.

What Carlson could be referring to as something naughty was his membership in a society named after Harvey Milk’s murderer:

Perhaps this is the story that @TuckerCarlson was trying to get ahead of. In his college yearbook, he listed himself as a member of the "Dan White Society." Dan White was the man who murdered Harvey Milk. pic.twitter.com/TYklyfC8tS — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 21, 2021

Carlson is clearly scrambling and trying to get ahead of a Washington Post story that he views as damaging. Carlson was using the standard conservative media technique of trying to discredit the messenger before the story.

Tucker Carlson probably has enough skeletons in his closet to ruin his media career many times over, so it is very possible that his homophobia is the tip of the iceberg. Carlson is already the mass media beacon for white supremacy in the United States, but homophobia might be a bridge too far for the network and some of his viewers.

Carlson is doing damage control, which means that he is worried about something that is about to drop.

